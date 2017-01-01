Airlinercafe Home Page


Box Tops
Photos or Scans of Kit Box Tops
Built Models
Photos of Built Model Kits
Conversion Kits
Resin or Plastic Conversion Kits
Detail Sheets
Detail sheets, windows, and other general markings.
Instruction Sheets
Scans of Kit or Decals Instruction Sheets
Photoetched Parts
Small Metallic Parts for Super Detailing Models
Special Schemes
Colorfully-painted aircraft for special occasions. Could be a model, kit, or decal.
Sprues
Photos of Kit Parts Still on the Sprue


McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Profiles (1300 hits)
Detailed Profiles of the MD-11
Boeing 767-300ER Profiles (1350 hits)
Detailed Profiles of the Boeing 767-300
Airbus A380-800 Profiles (1713 hits)
Beautiful profiles of the Airbus A380
Airbus A330 Profiles (2312 hits)
Detailed Profiles of the Airbus A330-200 and -300
Boeing 737 Profiles (2589 hits)
Detailed Profiles of the Boeing 737
» More Profiles
Zvezda IL-62M Review (8667 hits)
A detailed overview of the new 1/144 scale Zvezda IL-62M kit.
Welsh Airbus A320 Review (17252 hits)
A review of the Welsh 1/72 Scale Airbus A320
Welsh 1/72 Scale Boeing 737-200 (24023 hits)
A Review of the Welsh 1/72 Scale Boeing 737-200 Kit
Tupolev Tu-154 Review (26323 hits)
A review of the OKB 1/144 scale Tu 154 kit.
DACO Boeing 737 Kit Review (23073 hits)
Tom Flynn writes a quick review of the new DACO Boeing 737 kit.
» More Reviews
Ultimate 707 Conversion Guide (7396 hits)
Converting the AMT C-135 to a 707-100B or 720B
Comtran Hushkit Conversion Guide (3310 hits)
How to convert 707 engines to the Comtran Hushkit version.
Boeing 720 Build (13419 hits)
Modifying the Boeing 707 into a Boeing 720B.
Lockheed's Electra in 1/72 Scale (39466 hits)
Jeff Thomsen is here with his first article to show us how he converted the Hasegawa P3 to an outstanding Electra model.
Lufthansa Star Alliance A340-200 (12783 hits)
Ted Johnston converts the Revell A340-300 to a -200 series
» More Conversions
Embraer 145 Walkarounds (2011 hits)
Close-up photos of the Embraer-145LR
Yakovlev Yak-40 Walkarounds (2598 hits)
Detailed photos of the Yakovlev Yak-40
Northern Air Cargo DC-6 Walkarounds (3766 hits)
Walkarounds of the Northern Air Cargo DC-6 (with several mods for Alaska operations)
Airbus A300-600R Walkarounds (4597 hits)
Close-up photos of a FedEx Airbus A300-600R Freighter
Boeing 737-200 Walkarounds (6272 hits)
Walkaround photos of the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-200 with a gravel kit.
» More Walkarounds

New in forums :
Mikro Mir 1/144 Argosy
Happy New Year
WTB 1/126 decals for Convair 240-340
Welsh Models DC-10-30....opinions please...
Stolen from a Delta Lavatory...
Looking for BAe146 engines
707 engines
United 777 Decals
Just joined... Here we go with Eastern Express ...
Lost Schemes: #287 Southern Airways 727-200 (...

